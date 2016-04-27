Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro didn’t play during audition

Megadeth guitarist Kiko Loureiro has recalled how his audition for Dave Mustaine didn’t include playing his instrument.

The Angra member was recruited last year following the departure of Chris Broderick, and he appears on 15th album Dystopia alongside guest drummer Chris Adler from Lamb Of God.

Loureiro tells WSOU: “People are always asking, ‘How is it to work with Mustaine?’ He has this reputation because sometimes he says stuff that people don’t agree with. But to be honest, Dave, he’s just a super gentleman.

“When I met him the first time, when I was kind of auditioning, we just hung for a day in Nashville. He was showing me Nashville – we had lunch, we had coffee, beer at night.

“I hung with him the whole day. I didn’t play at all for my, let’s say, audition. I discovered a very sharp guy, very intelligent. He’s very into politics, he’s very sharp in the music business in general, and he’s a gentleman.”

Once he’d been invited to join Megadeth, Loureiro took his time before starting to contribute any music. “I was more observing and trying to understand,” he says. “Embracing his ideas and trying to make it a little better, if possible – respecting his input in general.

“I just found a good way to interact with him. It was really easy to work with him. He’s an interesting person, so you need some time to understand.”

Megadeth released a 360º video for their track Poisonous Shadows this week. The band are on tour until August, including an appearance at the Download festival in June.

Apr 28: San Juan Coliseo de Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Apr 30: Ft Myers Fort Rock At Jetblue Park, FL

May 01: Jacksonville Rockville At Metropolitan Park, FL

May 07: Concord Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

May 22: Schaghticoke Rock ‘n Derby, NY

May 26: Sioux Falls Badlands Pawn, SD

May 27: Pryor Rocklahoma, OK

May 29: San Antonio River City Rockfest, TX

Jun 02: Milan Gods Of Metal, Italy

Jun 03: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Jun 05: Nijmegen FortaRock, The Netherlands

Jun 07: Lodz Power Festival, Poland

Jun 09: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 10: Download Festival, France

Jun 11: Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Groningen Oosterport, Netherlands

Jun 15: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Jun 16: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 17-19: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Jun 23: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Jun 24: Copenhagen Copenhall, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jun 28: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Jun 29: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jun 30: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 02: Rishon LeZion Live Park Amphitheatre, Israel

Jul 07: Sofia Universiada Hall, Bulgaria

Aug 02: Santiago Teatro Caupolican, Chile

Aug 07: Sao Paulo Espaco Das Americas, Brazil

Aug 12: Brasilia Net Live, Brazil

Aug 13: Fortaleza Siara Hall, Brazil

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina