Meat Wave announce new EP and share gritty, riff-heavy opener Tugboat

Returning from their three-year hiatus, Meat Wave have announced Volcano Park, a new EP arriving June 11 via Big Scary Monsters. Alongside the announcement, Meat Wave have shared the EP’s opener – the punchy punk-inspired lead single Tugboat.

Tugboat isn't all fierce rhythm and banging riffs – with their new single, Meat Wave want to capture your attention and advocate for what's really important. As Vocalist/guitarist Chris Sutter puts it, Tugboat explores: "The ongoing plight of the marginalised, along with the hypocrisy and abuse of freedom in this country. The deep divide. The double standard.

"The video attempts to counter the subject matter with textures and details around the apartment and neighbourhood, shot on a phone during lockdown," he continues. "Tugboat is the impetus for doing Volcano Park. It all began with that song."

Their first new music since 2017’s The Incessant, Volcano Park – which takes its name from the book 1-800 Mice by graphic novelist Matthew Thurber – will also mark Meat Wave’s 10th year together.

Digital formats of Volcano Park will be available June 11, with physical copies arriving August 6.

Listen to Tugboat below:

(Image credit: Meatwave / Big Scary Monsters)

Tugboat tracklist:

1. Tugboat

2. For Sale

3. Yell At The Moon

4. Truth Died

5. Nursing

6. Fire Dreams