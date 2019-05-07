Meat Loaf injured after stage fall

Meat Loaf was injured over the weekend when he fell from the stage while attending a horror event in Dallas.

The vocalist appeared at the Texas Frightmare Weekend and was speaking with the audience when he fell from the back of the stage.

TMZ report that Meat Loaf was treated for a broken collarbone at a local hospital and kept in overnight.

Shortly after the incident – which can be seen in the video below – the horror convention issued an update on their Facebook page.

They said in a statement: “As everyone knows Meat Loaf fell today. We wanted to keep you updated as soon as we knew something.

‘We just found out that the hospital is keeping him overnight for observation. He will not be able to return on Sunday but he has already confirmed that he will be back in 2020! He's a trooper and we are praying a speedy recovery!”

Meat Loaf collapsed onstage at the Jubliee Auditorium in Edmonton, Canada, back in 2016 – an incident which the singer blamed on “severe dehydration.”

Meat Loaf’s last studio album was 2016’s Braver Tham We Are.