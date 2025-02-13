“Way Of The Exploding Dickhead is a modern parable, without the parable bit.” Noise-rock veterans mclusky announce first album in over 20 years, share two new songs, and reveal UK and Australia tour plans

the world is still here and so are we will be released via Mike Patton's Ipecac label

mclusky
Welsh noise-rock veterans mclusky have announced details of their first album in over 20 years.

The Cardiff trio's follow-up to 2004's fabulously-titled The Difference Between Me and You Is that I'm Not on Fire, the 13-track the world is still here and so are we will be released via Ipecac on May 9.

The release is being previewed by a new two-track digital single: way of the exploding dickhead / unpopular parts of a pig.

Offering a little insight into the former song, frontman Andrew Falkous says: “With a title modelled on/ripped off a formative video game (the way of the exploding fist on the zx spectrum), and lyrics inspired by the huge excitement caused by the surge pricing on tickets to see a band play well in the distance, way of the exploding dickhead is a modern parable, without the parable bit.”

Watch the video for the song below:

The tracklisting for the world is still here and so are we is:

1. unpopular parts of a pig
2. cops and coppers
3. way of the exploding dickhead
4. the battle of los angelsea
5. people person
6. the competent horse thief
7. kafka-esque novelist franz kafka
8. the digger you deep
9. autofocus on the prime directive
10. not all steeplejacks
11. chekhov’s guns
12. juan-party system
13. hate the polis

And as if all this activity were not sufficiently thrilling for fans, mclusky have also announced UK tour dates, and one European show, around the album release, plus four Australians shows in 2026.

They will play:

May 8: Wrexham The Rockin’ Chair
May 18: Brussels Les Nuits Botaniques, Belgium (supporting The Jesus Lizard)
May 23: Manchester Gorilla, UK
May 24: Leeds Brudenell, UK
May 29: London Electric Ballroom, UK
May 31: Bristol SWX, UK

Jan 06: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia
Jan 09: Adelaide Lion Arts Factory, Australia
Jan 10: Sydney Factory Theatre, Australia
Jan 11: Brisbane Crowbar

In regards to the Australian shows, the band say, “It's no place for gingers, but we're coming anyway.And as always, a polite reminder that should we encounter any sizeable arachnids or such, we will declare war on your provinces.”

Sly Stone with guitar, 1969

How to watch highly anticipated new Sly & The Family Stone documentary Sly Lives!
