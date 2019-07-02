Maynard James Keenan reveals his cross-country running secrets to Sammy Hagar

Sammy Hagar has voyaged to Arizona to sit down with Tool vocalist Maynard James Keenan as part of his Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar TV series.

The show, which follows Hagar as he travels across America enjoying conversations with a variety of musicians along the way, sees Hagar pull up at Keenan's Caduceus Cellars winery in Arizona for a drop of the Tool singer's own-brand brew and a chat about his love for food, wine, music and more.

During the chat, Keenan tells Hagar about a high school experience that would eventually help shape his songwriting style. "I remember running cross-country in high school, and everybody has their own breathing rhythms, right? It’s just supposed to be in-out, right?" Keenan tells Hagar. "I was actually running to the [footsteps]."

"So, if you’re going over hills, or down hills, or in chuck-holes, or whatever, my breath would follow those rhythms.”

The music he listened to to get him through these runs was typically esoteric, including remixes of his favourite tracks from artists including AC/DC, Pink Floyd, King Crimson, and Joni Mitchell.

"[It was] odd time signature stuff," he tells Hagar. "And that was kind of like the running. You’re kind of following some of that… So, just naturally it’s easier for me to write to things that are outside four-four."

The episode will air on Sunday July 7 at 8pm Eastern time, 5pm Pacific time on AXS TV in the US. TV host Guy Fieri also seems to be along for the ride.

Check out the full clip below.

Tool have confirmed their long-awaited new album will drop on August 30. Check out our ultimate timeline of the new Tool album for a re-cap of everything we know about the new record so far.