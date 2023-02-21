Max Cavalera weighs in on Pantera reunion: "I don't really think it's Pantera without the brothers"

By Merlin Alderslade
( Metal Hammer )
published

Living metal legend Max Cavalera has mixed feelings on the controversial Pantera reunion

Max Cavalera and the Abbott brothers
(Image credit: Getty)

Living metal legend Max Cavalera has offered his opinion on the controversial Pantera reunion that has dominated metal headlines in recent months.

The Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy and former Sepultura frontman discussed the ongoing Pantera tour - which features 'golden age' members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, filling in for the much-missed Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul respectively, during an appearance on the Rock Interview Series 

"There's two sides for that, right?" Cavalera suggests (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "It's so tough, because [on] one hand, I understand that the fans wanna see it, and you still have somewhat a big part of that band, but you are missing two key elements on the brothers that are irreplaceable, in my eyes. So it's tough. It's really tough."

"The only thing that maybe… It's a little bit strange that they call it Pantera," he continues. "It should be called some kind of tribute to Pantera — I think. It would have been a little bit more of a tribute to those songs and to that era. Because I don't really think it's Pantera without the brothers."

The Pantera reunion has provoked much debate since its announcement last year. While plenty of fans are evidently delighted to have the chance to see classic Pantera songs played live again, many others argue that no such tour should ever be taking place without the Abbott brothers. Other fans remain unwilling to forgive Phil Anselmo for his numerous racist controversies over the years - something which has seemingly led to some upcoming Pantera appearances in Europe being pulled by organisers.

Watch Max Cavalera's interview via the video below.

Merlin Alderslade
Merlin Alderslade
Executive Editor, Louder

Merlin moved into his role as Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has previously written for the likes of Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He is also probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site. 