Max Cavalera weighs in on Pantera reunion: "I don't really think it's Pantera without the brothers"

Living metal legend Max Cavalera has offered his opinion on the controversial Pantera reunion that has dominated metal headlines in recent months.

The Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy and former Sepultura frontman discussed the ongoing Pantera tour - which features 'golden age' members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante, filling in for the much-missed Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul respectively, during an appearance on the Rock Interview Series

"There's two sides for that, right?" Cavalera suggests (as transcribed by Blabbermouth). "It's so tough, because [on] one hand, I understand that the fans wanna see it, and you still have somewhat a big part of that band, but you are missing two key elements on the brothers that are irreplaceable, in my eyes. So it's tough. It's really tough."

"The only thing that maybe… It's a little bit strange that they call it Pantera," he continues. "It should be called some kind of tribute to Pantera — I think. It would have been a little bit more of a tribute to those songs and to that era. Because I don't really think it's Pantera without the brothers."

The Pantera reunion has provoked much debate since its announcement last year. While plenty of fans are evidently delighted to have the chance to see classic Pantera songs played live again, many others argue that no such tour should ever be taking place without the Abbott brothers. Other fans remain unwilling to forgive Phil Anselmo for his numerous racist controversies over the years - something which has seemingly led to some upcoming Pantera appearances in Europe being pulled by organisers.

Watch Max Cavalera's interview via the video below.