Sepultura's Andreas Kisser would be open to doing one final show with Max and Iggor Cavalera: "it would be amazing"

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser has confirmed that he would be open to original frontman and drummer Max and Iggor Cavalera rejoining the band for a final show to cap off their farewell tour - but only under certain conditions. The Brazilian thrash metal icons - who announced last year that they will be hanging it up after one final tour - were answering questions from fans in the latest issue of Metal Hammer when the issue of the Cavalera brothers raised its head once again.

When asked if he thinks he'll ever reunite with Max and Iggor - who left Sepultura in 1996 and 2006 respectively - Kisser replies: “I won’t deny that it would be great to have a very last show with their participation, but it has to be great. It has to have people who are there to celebrate and not trying to discuss who was right or wrong on decisions from the past. In the end, we are celebrating now as the Sepultura of today. If they want to be a part of it, it would be amazing.”

When asked what he has planned for when Sepultura are done, Kisser admits that he has no idea: “I don’t know, and it feels great! I want to study acoustic guitar, and to create instructional material on the Sepultura music. I’ve done small things here and there, but not a complete overview of my guitar playing and writing. I will decide when the time comes, but right now it is time to celebrate the moment.”

When asked the same question, frontman Derrick Green, who replaced Max Cavalera upon his tumultuous exit from the band, replies: “I want to do a lot more with the TV show I’m working on, Highway To Health. I’ve also been interested in doing voiceover work in animation or commercials. Musically, I’d like to do something outside of metal with more singing, but if somebody approaches with something I think is intriguing I’m definitely open to that, because I never want to step away from music.”

30/10 Paris, FR - Zenith Paris - La Villette

31/10 Offenbach am Main, DE - Stadthalle

01/11 Hamburg, DE - Edel Optics Arena

02/11 Cologne, DE - Palladium

03/11 Den Bosch, NL - The Rock Circus

05/11 Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

06/11 Esch-sur-Alzette, LU - Rockhal

08/11 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

09/11 Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre

10/11 Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building

11/11 Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

12/11 London, UK - Hammersmith Apollo

14/11 Zurich, CH - The Hall

15/11 Ludwigsburg, DE - MHP Arena

16/11 Munich, DE - Zenith

17/11 Budapest, HU - Barba Negra

19/11 Leipzig, DE - Haus Auensee

20/11 Vienna, AT - Gasometer

21/11 Katowice, PL - Spodek

22/11 Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

23/11 Prague, CZ - O2 Universum