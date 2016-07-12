Matt Sorum says he’s “blessed and fortunate” to have such a successful career in music.

The former Guns N’ Roses and current Hollywood Vampires drummer admits that, as he has grown older, he’s learned not to take his life and talent for granted.

He tells WRIF: “I’ve been really blessed and fortunate to play with my heroes and then my peers at the highest level of rock’n’roll. So what more could a guy ask for that grew up listening to rock and roll and then came to Hollywood in the late 70s?

“At this stage of my career, I’m not a young guy anymore, but I’m still keeping it together pretty good. I’m out there and I’m playing and people are coming.”

He continues: “We seem to forget about what we have. And I always reflect on what I’ve been given.

“You don’t get it for free – you’ve got to go out and work for it, and you’ve got to have a certain talent, and I don’t take my talent for granted. So when I go into a situation, I come in there ready, professional, with the best attitude possible.

“I’ve been blessed. And then I go, ‘I’m grateful.’ And that’s not always been me, I’ve got to be honest.

“But as you get a little older in life, I think you go, ‘Oh! Wow! Life’s pretty good.’”

Sorum’s Hollywood Vampires bandmate and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was rushed to hospital in New York City after falling ill on stage with the supergroup at the Ford Amphitheater on Sunday night. Frontman Alice Cooper says the tour will continue as scheduled – as the band say the 65-year-old is doing “better than feared.”

Jul 13: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Jul 16: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 18: Fargo Scheels Arena, ND

Jul 22: Rohnert Park Green Music Center, CA

Jul 23: Jacksonville Brtt Festival Pavilion, OR

Jul 24: Saratoga Mountain Winery, CA

Jul 25: Paso Robles California Mid-State Fair, CA

