Mastodon’s Brent Hinds missed Grammy win after being victim of hit and run

Brent Hinds has explained why he didn’t join his Mastodon bandmates to celebrate their Grammy Award win back in January.

Mastodon scooped the Best Metal Performance for Sultan’s Curse, beating off stiff competition from August Burns Red, Body Count, Code Orange and Meshuggah.

Brann Dailor, Bill Kelliher and Troy Sanders were there on the night to collect the Grammy, but there was no sign of guitarist Hinds.

And he’s now revealed why, saying on Instagram that he was the victim of a hit and run involving his motorcycle.

Hinds says: “To all the people that think that this is recent or funny, please stop the stupid fucking comments. I put the post up to pimp my friend’s movie. Go see this movie! And go fuck yourselves.

“I was lucky enough to live through playing a little bit of guitar on the soundtrack on January 23, 2018, and that’s why I couldn’t attend the Grammys.

“I was involved in a hit and run on my motorcycle that ended me up in pistola. I got absolutely no shout out from my best friends/bandmates. I know they love me and just be having stupid nervousness, but still! Here’s a few photos of the results.”

Last month, Mastodon announced that they’d play 25 dates across the UK and Europe early next year. They’ll be joined on the road by Kvelertak and Mutoid Man, while Scott Kelly from Neurosis will hook up with the tour through February 9 on Brussels.