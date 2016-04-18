Mastodon confirmed for Reading and Leeds

Mastodon have been confirmed for this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals.

The event’s website reports: “The American four-piece will be sailing across the Atlantic to spend the August bank holiday with you bunch. They’ll be knocking out tracks from their sixth and most recent LP Once More ‘Round the Sun.

“Hopefully we’ll get a few earlier classics, including a tune or two from their multi-award winning album The Hunter.”

The annual event runs on the weekend of August 26-28 with artists including Biffy Clyro, Fall Out Boy, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lower Than Atlantis, Skindred, Five Finger Death Punch, Kevelertak, Asking Alexandria, The Dillinger Escape Plan and Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes previously announced for the weekender.

Further artists are expected to be announced in the coming days. Tickets are on sale via the Reading and Leeds websites.

Mastodon also have a number of live shows planned over the coming months, including a headline set at the UK’s Bloodstock festival on August 13.

Last week it was announced that Mastodon singer and bassist Troy Sanders had joined forces with At The Drive-In drummer Tony Hajjar, Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen, and guitarist and keyboardist Mike Zarin in a new project titled Gone Is Gone.

May 05: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Aug 06: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 11: Oslo Oyafestivalen, Norway

Aug 13: Catton Park Bloodstock, UK

Aug 14: Belfast Limelight, UK

Aug 15: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Aug 17: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Aug 18: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 19: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

Aug 20: Hamburg Elb-Riot Festival, Germany

Aug 22: Warsaw Progresja Music Zone, Poland

Aug 23: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, Germany

Aug 24: Bezrik Landstrasse Arena Wien, Austria

Aug 26-28: Reading & Leeds, UK

Aug 30: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece