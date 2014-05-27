Mastodon brush up on history lessons

Mastodon's Brann Dailor says he will always be a fan of studios with history over modern alternatives.

The drummer and his bandmates recorded upcoming sixth album Once More ‘Round The Sun with producer Nick Raskulinecz at Rock Falcon Studios in Tennessee.

Dailor tells Fanpass: “Nick’s our buddy and we had a lot of fun doing the record. We did it at a place called Rock Falcon which is the studio where The Devil Went Down To Georgia was recorded.

“I love the history, I love being in all the rooms where all that stuff took place. I’d rather be there. A lot of those studios, they can’t support it and they’re closing because kids are producing stuff out of their bedrooms that sounds just fine.

“I like saying ‘okay we’re gonna make an album and it’s gonna be special. We’re gonna do the drums in this special room and we’re gonna do it for real.‘”

Once More ‘Round The Sun is released on Monday, June 23.

In the rest of the interview, Dailor discusses Mastodon’s plans over the coming months and spending time with Metallica.