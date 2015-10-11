Mastodon are headlining Bloodstock 2016

Atlanta heavyweights Mastodon are the first headliner to be announced for next year’s Bloodstock festival.

Making their debut appearance at the Derbyshire metalfest, Mastodon are bringing their unique brand of proggy riffage to close the Saturday night.

Speaking about their upcoming headline performance, Mastodon’s Troy Sanders says: “Since day one, nobody has embraced Mastodon better than the UK. Thank you for inviting us to our first festival headlining slot at Bloodstock 2016! We will not disappoint.”

This is the first UK Mastodon show since they had to cancel their summer dates, and are joining the bill alongside the previously announced Venom and Behemoth. Stay tuned for another headline announcement later this week!

Bloodstock takes place at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 11-14 August 2016. Get your tickets here.

