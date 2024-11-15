“Even just four shows will allow us to get some proper UK food and bad reviews." Desert rock legends Masters of Reality announce 2025 UK tour

Masters of Reality, the cult desert rock legends led by Chris Goss, will return to the UK in April for four shows.



The band - which also features drummer John Leamy and bassist Paul Powell alongside touring guitarist Alain Johannes - have announced four shows for 2025.



They will play:



Apr 06: 1865 in Southampton 1865

Apr 07: Manchester Rebellion

Apr 08: Glasgow Classic Grand

Apr 09: London 229



“Masters of Reality are happy to be coming back to play in April,” says Goss. “Even just 4 shows will allow us to get some proper UK food and bad reviews. New album in 2025. Buy the damn thing, which you’ll be reminded to do numerous times in the next few months. And come to the shows. We love you and we’ll see you in April.”

Here's a reminder of the band's last visit to the UK, for this year's DesertFest, for which they received a glowing review in Metal Hammer.

Masters of Reality Blue Garden - YouTube Watch On

Masters Of Reality released a single, S.U.G.A.R. on Mascot Records in May, and when Classic Rock spoke to Chris Goss in July, he revealed that his band's new record was “three quarters” done, but that sciatica is slowing him down.



“I was standing in the studio, trying to sing, and my legs would go numb,” he told CR's Dave Everley. “I had to sit down. It’s the first time it’s happened to me in my life. I’m dealing with this bullshit.”



“I’m not at the mercy of the music industry,” he added. “They’re at the mercy of me.”