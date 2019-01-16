Master Of Puppets named greatest Metallica song ever

It's official – Metal Hammer readers have voted Metallica's 1986 single Master Of Puppets the best song the band have ever written.
In a poll that attracted just shy of 36,000 votes where users could pick their favourites from Metallica's 150+ song back catalogue, Master Of Puppets scooped the top spot with almost 10% of the final vote. ...And Justice For All mega-single One took second place, with Ride The Lightning single Fade To Black coming in third.
The full list of Metallica's 50 best songs is available to read now.
Metallica recently announced the third leg of the WorldWired tour, which will take place in 2019.
They’ve lined up a total of 25 stadium shows which will get under way in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 1, and conclude with a performance in Mannheim, Germany, on August 25. Ghost and Bokassa will have been named as special guests. You can see full dates at the bottom of the page.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany