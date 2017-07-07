Massive & Tequila Mockingbyrd caught up in G20 riots

Massive and Tequila Mockingbyrd were caught up in the G20 riots in Hamburg last night – but their show eventually went ahead as planned.

The Australian bands had a scheduled gig at Cowboy Und Indianer but the performance was almost cancelled after G20 summit protestors clashed with police in the city.

Water cannons and pepper spray were used to disperse anti-capitalist protesters as world leaders met in Hamburg – with Massive saying they had to carry all their equipment for a mile to the venue because they couldn’t get close to where they were playing.

Lead vocalist Brad Marr exclusively tells Classic Rock: “There were police blockades everywhere which we assumed were for the G20. The whole town of St Pauli was blocked off. We tried persuading the police with no luck so we just parked and started carrying things. There were tonnes of police but everything was calm at this stage.”

Both bands safely arrived at the venue, but when Tequila Mockingbyrd were going through their soundcheck around 4.30pm, the promoter told both bands that they were pulling the plug.

Marr continues: “The venue closed its doors and it was still pretty calm on the street, so we just sat outside with our beers watching the police. Within an hour there were armoured tanks on the street. It escalated pretty quickly after that and within another hour the entire street was mobbed.

“There was a plume of smoke about 50 metres to the right of the venue and fights were breaking out in both directions. We felt pretty safe from where we were. While we were right in the middle of it, we were never involved in the riots and just watched on from the venue.”

The show was eventually given the green light two-and-a-half hours after it was due to get under way, but because of the ongoing situation, only a small number of people were able to enjoy both performances.

Marr adds: “Most people left convinced the show wouldn’t go on. There was about 30 people who stuck around – one guy who drove three hours to be there and refused to leave until there was no hope, so we all agreed to play even if he was the only guy still there.

“Tequila Mockingbyrd got on stage just before midnight and Massive just before 1am. Sven and the crew at the Cowboy Und Indianer did a great job and kept the bar running and everyone informed.

“Everyone was pretty tired by the time the show started but it was really satisfying to play to those who stuck it out and everyone put in extra effort. As a thank you both bands joined forces at the end and played ACDC’s Highway To Hell as a supergroup.”

Massive have also posted several images along with a video on their Facebook page. A selection can be seen below.

(Image: © Massive)

(Image: © Massive)

(Image: © Massive)

Massive – Destination Somewhere album review

Meet Tequila Mockingbyrd, the Aussies looking to make a big noise