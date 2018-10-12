Mass Hysteria as Def Leppard unleash Christmas collections

Def Leppard are celebrating their first-ever Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nomination in style by announcing THREE new releases.

A new greatest hits collection is on its way titled The Story So Far: The Best Of which will drop on November 30. The double disc set will feature 35 tracks – including their cover of Depeche Mode classic Personal Jesus.

Also arriving on November 30 is Hysteria: The Singles – a limited edition 10-disc vinyl box set featuring the smash hits Pour Some Sugar On Me, Animal, Love Bites, Hysteria, Rocket and Armageddon It, along with two bonus singles Excitable/Run Riot and Love And Affection/Don’t Shoot The Shotgun.

The package’s cover art is made up of all 10 of the singles' sleeves, including the Spanish Animal cover, plus a booklet with a full discography and an introduction written by Def Lep frontman Joe Elliott.

And is if that wasn’t enough Def Leppard news for one day, the band have got into the Christmas spirit early and released We All Need Christmas. Listen to it below.

The Sheffield heroes will return home in December for a fun of UK shows centred around the Hysteria album. Find out more on our Def Leppard tour page.

Def Leppard: The Story So Far

Disc 1

1. Animal

2. Photograph

3. Pour Some Sugar On Me

4. Love Bites

5. Let’s Get Rocked

6. Armaggedon It

7. Foolin’

8. Two Steps Behind

9. Heaven Is

10. Rocket

11. Hysteria

12. Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad

13. Make Love Like A Man

14. Action

15. When Love & Hate Collide

16. Rock Of Ages

17. Personal Jesus

Disc 2

1. Let’s Go

2. Promises

3. Slang

4. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

5. Rock On (Radio Remix)

6. Nine Lives (feat. Tim McGraw)

7. Work It Out

8. Stand Up

9. Dangerous

10. Now

11. Undefeated

12. Tonight

13. C’Mon C’Mon

14. Man Enough

15. No Matter What

16. All I Want Is Everything

17. It’s All About Believing

18. Kings Of The World

Def Leppard - The Story So Far

Hysteria: The Singles Box Set

Disc 1: Women / Tear It Down (US Version)

Disc 2: Animal / I Wanna Be Your Hero (US Version)

Disc 3: Hysteria / Ride in To the Sun (Int Version)

Disc 4: Pour Some Sugar on Me / Ring of Fire (US Version)

Disc 5: Love Bites / Billy’s Got A Gun (Live)(Int Version)

Disc 6: Armageddon It / Release Me (Can Version)

Disc 7: Rocket / Woman (Live) (US Version)

Disc 8: Excitable / Run Riot (Album Version)

Disc 9: Love and Affection / Don't Shoot Shotgun (Album Version)

Disc 10: Animal / Tear It Down (Spanish Artwork Version)