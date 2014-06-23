Martyr Defiled and Sikth join us on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

We thought we'd kick the week off in style with two bands in the studio for interviews. We're pretty bloody good at this radio thing, right?

The Midland deathcore gang Martyr Defiled will be stopping by to be the latest in our One Hit To The Body series as they pick one song that means something special to them. And they’ll be followed up by motherfuckin’ Sikth who give us the low down on what’s next for the band that spawned a thousand detuned imitators.

But of course it wouldn’t be the Metal Hammer Radio Show without some kickass music, which is why we’ll also be blasting out the big guns from Black Sabbath, Tool, Gojira, Dillinger, Intervals, Baroness and Karnivool.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.