Marshall Tucker Band to launch classic recording

Southern rockers the Marshall Tucker Band are set to release a recording of one of their most famous gigs.

Live From Englishtown was recorded at Raceway Park, New Jersey on September 3, 1977 in front of 150,000 people. It came on the back of their Carolina Dreams album, which spawned Heard It In A Love Song, which became their highest-charting single, reaching No.14 in the US.

Now they will release a CD of the concert on September 30.

And while the quality of the audio isn’t perfect, frontman Doug Gray says they wanted to release it to mark the occasion and give fans a trip down memory lane.

He says: “The Englishtown concert was one of the largest shows in the history of the Marshall Tucker Band. This album was made from a copy of the original 37-year-old recording. Although the audio quality isn’t perfect, we wanted to make it commercially available to our fans.

“It will give fans and those who attended a chance to relive that special day by hearing the original band’s lineup in its prime.”

He continues: “Looking back, this concert was just unbelievable. It was one of the most moving experiences in the history of the Marshall Tucker band.”

The group will embark on a US tour later this year, starting in Dallas on October 3.

Live From Englishtown track list