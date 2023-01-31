Marko Hietala returns with new live clip for Dead God's Son

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Former Nightwish bassist and singer Marko Hietala is working on a new studio album

Marko Hietala
(Image credit: Nuclear Blast)

Former Nightwish bassist and singer Marko Hietala has announced his return to musical activity, with the release of a new live lyric video for Dead God's Son, which you can watch below.

The track was originally taken from Hietala's debut solo album Pyre Of The Black Heart which was released back in 2019 and was described by the musician as "hard prog".

“In Dead God’s Son we are in the infamous existential crisis," Hietala says. "Everything hurts and everything is precious. Every direction is just as good and nothing will replace whatever has been lost. Like many others I’ve been there. And you always go there alone."

Hietala announced his withdrawal from the public eye and departure from Nightwish  in January 2021. He played several festival shows with his band in 2022 and performed with the Finnish all-star group Northern Kings Before Christmas, he also took part in the traditional “Raskasta Joulua” (heavy Christmas) tour.

Hietala and his band mates (Tuomas Wäinölä - guitars, Vili Ollila - keyboards,Anssi Nykänen - drums) are currently working on new material for their next album. The so far title-less album is going down the same direction as the previous: hard-prog with some groovy metal and rock, with depth and melody.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.