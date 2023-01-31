Marko Hietala returns with new live clip for Dead God's Son

Former Nightwish bassist and singer Marko Hietala has announced his return to musical activity, with the release of a new live lyric video for Dead God's Son, which you can watch below.

The track was originally taken from Hietala's debut solo album Pyre Of The Black Heart which was released back in 2019 and was described by the musician as "hard prog".

“In Dead God’s Son we are in the infamous existential crisis," Hietala says. "Everything hurts and everything is precious. Every direction is just as good and nothing will replace whatever has been lost. Like many others I’ve been there. And you always go there alone."

Hietala announced his withdrawal from the public eye and departure from Nightwish in January 2021. He played several festival shows with his band in 2022 and performed with the Finnish all-star group Northern Kings Before Christmas, he also took part in the traditional “Raskasta Joulua” (heavy Christmas) tour.

Hietala and his band mates (Tuomas Wäinölä - guitars, Vili Ollila - keyboards,Anssi Nykänen - drums) are currently working on new material for their next album. The so far title-less album is going down the same direction as the previous: hard-prog with some groovy metal and rock, with depth and melody.