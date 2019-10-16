Manic Street Preachers: The Holy Bible live film set for UK cinemas

Manic Street Preachers will release their Be Pure - Be Vigilant - Behave film in cinemas across the UK later this year.

The footage was captured as the Manics toured throughout 2014 and 2015 in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their third album – 1994’s The Holy Bible.

Film-maker and Manic Street Preachers collaborator Kieran Evans followed the band around the UK leg of the tour capturing the live performances, as the band played the album in its entirety for the first time.

Now, to mark The Holy Bible’s 25th anniversary, the previously unreleased director’s cut of Be Pure - Be Vigilant - Behave will be screened in 12 cities across the UK in November and December.

Evans is set to appear at some of the dates for Q&A sessions, with further details to be revealed in due course.

The synopsis reads: “From intense reactions through to achingly fragile moments, Evans has captured every breath of those shows without compromise. It demands your constant attention and concentration as Evans thrusts you, the audience, as close to the action and experience of the shows as he can.

“It’s a testament to, and of, the band, their history, the bond they share with their fan-base, and where they are now. It’s unlike any concert film you’ll have seen or experienced before and probably ever see again.”

The live mix was overseen by longtime Manics studio associate Dave Eringa.

Tickets for the majority of dates are now on sale.

Manic Street Preachers: Be Pure - Be Vigilant - Behave dates

Nov 01: Exeter Picturehouse

Nov 02: Liverpool Picturehouse at FACT

Nov 03: Bristol Watershed

Nov 05: London Hackney Picturehouse

Nov 18: Nottingham Broadway

Nov 20: Bangor Pontio

Nov 21: Cardiff Chapter

Nov 26: Aberystwyth Arts Centre

Nov 27: Brighton Duke Of York

Nov 29: Edinburgh Cameo

Nov 30: Glasgow Film Theatre

Dec 02: Sheffield Showroom