Man plays 50 Led Zeppelin riffs in a row, sets internet on fire

We've come across YouTuber Andrea Boccarusso before. Back in 2017 he released a video in which he performed 50 AC/DC riffs in a row, using split-screen technology to play both Angus and Malcolm Young parts at the same time.

It wasn't his first foray into the world of competitive guitar showboating. Andrea had already released videos featuring a multitude of riffs from a multitude of different bands, including 50 Iron Maiden Riffs, 50 Metallica Riffs and 100 Metal Riffs.

And now he's back.

Andrea's latest video finds him playing 50 Led Zeppelin riffs in a row, matching Jimmy Page's shapes and tone across a number of classics, from Whole Lotta Love all the way through to In My Time Of Dying. The complete list features below.

Andrea Boccarusso. A hero for our times.

01 - Whola Lotta Love

02 - Black Dog

03 - The Ocean

04 - All My Love

05 - Custard Pie

06 - South Bound Saurez

07 - Heartbreaker

08 - Ramble On

09 - Good Times Bad Times

10 - Good Times Bad Times

11 - In The Evening

12 - The Rover

13 - Night Flight

14 - Down By The Seaside

15 - Trampled Under Foot

16 - The Wanton Song

17 - Dancing Days

18 - Immigrant Song

19 - Bron-Y-Aur Stomp

20 - Black Mountain Side

21 - No Quarter

22 - No Quarter

23 - In The Light

24 - Stairway To Heaven

25 - Ten Years Gone

26 - Gallows Pole

27 - Going To California

28 - The Rain Song

29 - The Rain Song

30 - The Rain Song

31 - Over The Hills And Far Away

32 - Tangerine

33 - Bron-Yr-Aur

34 - Friends

35 - Rock And Roll

36 - Communication Breakdown

37 - Four Sticks

38 - When The Levee Breaks

39 - Your Time Is Gonna Come

40 - Your Time Is Gonna Come

41 - Thank You

42 - Kashmir

43 - Kashmir

44 - Moby Dick

45 - The Song Remains The Same

46 - Achilles Last Stand

47 - Achilles Last Stand

48 - How Many More Times

49 - Dazed And Confused

50 - In My Time Of Dying