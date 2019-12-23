Man plays 50 Led Zeppelin riffs in a row, sets internet on fire

We've come across YouTuber Andrea Boccarusso before. Back in 2017 he released a video in which he performed 50 AC/DC riffs in a row, using split-screen technology to play both Angus and Malcolm Young parts at the same time.
It wasn't his first foray into the world of competitive guitar showboating. Andrea had already released videos featuring a multitude of riffs from a multitude of different bands, including 50 Iron Maiden Riffs, 50 Metallica Riffs and 100 Metal Riffs.
And now he's back.
Andrea's latest video finds him playing 50 Led Zeppelin riffs in a row, matching Jimmy Page's shapes and tone across a number of classics, from Whole Lotta Love all the way through to In My Time Of Dying. The complete list features below.
Andrea Boccarusso. A hero for our times.
01 - Whola Lotta Love
02 - Black Dog
03 - The Ocean
04 - All My Love
05 - Custard Pie
06 - South Bound Saurez
07 - Heartbreaker
08 - Ramble On
09 - Good Times Bad Times
10 - Good Times Bad Times
11 - In The Evening
12 - The Rover
13 - Night Flight
14 - Down By The Seaside
15 - Trampled Under Foot
16 - The Wanton Song
17 - Dancing Days
18 - Immigrant Song
19 - Bron-Y-Aur Stomp
20 - Black Mountain Side
21 - No Quarter
22 - No Quarter
23 - In The Light
24 - Stairway To Heaven
25 - Ten Years Gone
26 - Gallows Pole
27 - Going To California
28 - The Rain Song
29 - The Rain Song
30 - The Rain Song
31 - Over The Hills And Far Away
32 - Tangerine
33 - Bron-Yr-Aur
34 - Friends
35 - Rock And Roll
36 - Communication Breakdown
37 - Four Sticks
38 - When The Levee Breaks
39 - Your Time Is Gonna Come
40 - Your Time Is Gonna Come
41 - Thank You
42 - Kashmir
43 - Kashmir
44 - Moby Dick
45 - The Song Remains The Same
46 - Achilles Last Stand
47 - Achilles Last Stand
48 - How Many More Times
49 - Dazed And Confused
50 - In My Time Of Dying