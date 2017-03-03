Watch this man play 50 AC/DC riffs in a row

On the internet it’s all about finding your niche, and Italian musician Andrea Boccarusso has certainly done that.
Having previously made his name by releasing a series of videos where he plays a multitude of riffs from a multitude of different bands, including 50 Iron Maiden Riffs, 50 Metallica Riffs and 100 Metal Riffs, he’s topped the lot by performing 50 consecutive AC/DC riffs for the cameras. What makes his latest venture so impressive is that he’s used the magic of video editing and split-screen technology to perform both Angus and Malcolm Young’s guitar parts at the same time.
Boccarusso started playing guitar at the age of 14, influenced by the likes of ACDC, Guns n’ Roses, Dire Straits and Iron Maiden. He has his own solo industrial rock project, Lock The Basement, which released its debut album - the unfathomably titled Loading Your Personal Twat - in September last year.
Andrea Boccarusso, we salute you.
Riff Listing
01: Hells Bells
02: Spellbound
03: Highway To Hell
04: Rock N Roll Train
05: Have A Drink On Me
06: Stiff Upper Lip
07: Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be
08: Shot Down In Flames
09: Flick Of The Switch
10: High Voltage
11: Shoot To Thrill
12: Girls Got Rhythm
13: Thunderstruck
14: Soul Stripper
15: You Shook Me All Night Long
16: Shake Your Foundations
17: Are You Ready
18: The Furor
19: Stand Up
20: Nervous Shakedown
21: Walk All Over You
22: Back In Black
23: Rock The House
24: Evil Walks
25: Rock N Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution
26: Let Me Put My Love Into You
27: The Razors Edge
28: Playing With Girls
29: Stormy May Day
30: Back In Business
31: Hell Or High Water
32: Hard As A Rock
33: Who Made Who
34: What Do You Do For Money Honey
35: TNT
36: Sin City
37: Put The Finger On You
38: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
39: Dog Eat Dog
40: Jailbreak
41: Big Gun
42: Shake A Leg
43: Safe In New York City
44: Whole Lotta Rosie
45: Heatseeker
46: Riff Raff
47: Let There Be Rock
48: Beating Around The Bush
49: Landslide
50: For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)