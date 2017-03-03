Watch this man play 50 AC/DC riffs in a row

On the internet it’s all about finding your niche, and Italian musician Andrea Boccarusso has certainly done that.

Having previously made his name by releasing a series of videos where he plays a multitude of riffs from a multitude of different bands, including 50 Iron Maiden Riffs, 50 Metallica Riffs and 100 Metal Riffs, he’s topped the lot by performing 50 consecutive AC/DC riffs for the cameras. What makes his latest venture so impressive is that he’s used the magic of video editing and split-screen technology to perform both Angus and Malcolm Young’s guitar parts at the same time.

Boccarusso started playing guitar at the age of 14, influenced by the likes of ACDC, Guns n’ Roses, Dire Straits and Iron Maiden. He has his own solo industrial rock project, Lock The Basement, which released its debut album - the unfathomably titled Loading Your Personal Twat - in September last year.

Andrea Boccarusso, we salute you.

Riff Listing

01: Hells Bells

02: Spellbound

03: Highway To Hell

04: Rock N Roll Train

05: Have A Drink On Me

06: Stiff Upper Lip

07: Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be

08: Shot Down In Flames

09: Flick Of The Switch

10: High Voltage

11: Shoot To Thrill

12: Girls Got Rhythm

13: Thunderstruck

14: Soul Stripper

15: You Shook Me All Night Long

16: Shake Your Foundations

17: Are You Ready

18: The Furor

19: Stand Up

20: Nervous Shakedown

21: Walk All Over You

22: Back In Black

23: Rock The House

24: Evil Walks

25: Rock N Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution

26: Let Me Put My Love Into You

27: The Razors Edge

28: Playing With Girls

29: Stormy May Day

30: Back In Business

31: Hell Or High Water

32: Hard As A Rock

33: Who Made Who

34: What Do You Do For Money Honey

35: TNT

36: Sin City

37: Put The Finger On You

38: Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

39: Dog Eat Dog

40: Jailbreak

41: Big Gun

42: Shake A Leg

43: Safe In New York City

44: Whole Lotta Rosie

45: Heatseeker

46: Riff Raff

47: Let There Be Rock

48: Beating Around The Bush

49: Landslide

50: For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)

