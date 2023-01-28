Make this Valentine's Day extra filthy with a Cameo message from Dani Filth

What do you get as a Valentine's Day gift for the metal fan who has everything? How about a personalised greeting from Cradle of Filth frontman Dani Filth.

Filth is offering the personalised messages via the Cameo platform. In an Instagram post announcing the service, Filth says: "Stupid cupid here is available for all your filthy Valentine Day shout-outs, love-ins and sweet whisperings!

"However, be warned! The cut-off date for requests is Wednesday 8th February. Failing that, you can choose 24hour delivery on the 13th to arrive on the day.

"Float along to Cameo (opens in new tab) to book this clown."

Cradle of Filth released their 13th album Existence Is Futile in 2021. They begin a co-headling US tour with DevilDriver in March.

Billed as the Double Trouble Live tour, a second leg is due to be announced shortly.

Cradle of Filth say: "We are getting ready to haunt the US again on our first tour of 2023… this time co-headlining with the devilish fiends from DevilDriver and supported by Black Satellite and Oni.



"Get your tickets now before it's too late! The second leg is planned for later this year, so stay tuned to learn when this killer bill will be headed to your town."

Cradle of Filth & DevilDriver 2023 US tour

Mar 8: Marquee Theatre, Tempe, AZ

Mar 9: Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

Mar 11: Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

Mar 12: Ace of Spades. Sacramento, CA

Mar 14: Showbox, Seattle, WA

Mar 17: The Depot, Salt Lake City, UT

Mar 18: Sunshine Studios, Colorado Springs, CO

Mar 19: Summit Music Hall, Denver, CO

Mar 21: Warehouse Live, Houston, TX

Mar 22: Amplified Live, Dallas, TX

Mar 23: Come and Take It Live, Austin, TX

Mar 26: Revel, Albuquerque, NM