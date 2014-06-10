Majors and Thrill Kills ready to go

A new band featuring members of Murderdolls and Pretty Boy Floyd are set to release their debut album.

Kristy Majors And The Thrill Kills drop their self-titled debut on Monday, June 16. The band sees singer/guitarist Majors joined by fellow Pretty Boy Floyd member JK Famous on bass, former Murderdolls drummer Ben Graves and guitarist Nick Rozz of Bulletboys.

The album is being released independently by Majors, who promises a “back to my roots” approach. He says: “I write and record music to please myself these days.”

