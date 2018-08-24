Magma release live Marquee set from 1974

Magma - AKT XVIII - Marquee - Londres 17 mars 1974 1. Köhntarkösz

2. So>iloi

3. KMX BX II

4. Sons et chorus de batterie

5. (Ptah)

6. Theusz Hamtaahk

7. Mëkanïk Dëstruktïẁ Kömmandöh

Magma have a new live album, recorded at London's Marquee in 1974 released through Seventh Records.

AKT XVIII - Marquee - Londres 17 mars 1974 is a two CD release, and features a "work in progress' version of Köhntarkösz which the band wouldn't even begin to record in the studio for another two months. With elements of the song still to be composed, elements were borrowed from Köhntarkösz Anteria and were taken away, then used later in the K. A recording of 2004. In a similar way, Theusz Hamtaahk did not have its final shape and its coda was cut soon after.

This new release is available to order online from the Seventh Records website.