Magenta evoke the spirit of Hammer Horror with new film for The White Witch

Magenta released their latest album, the orchestral The White Witch - A Symphonic Trilogy, in October

Welsh prog rockers Magenta have shared a new film for their epic new track The White Witch. You can watch the whole thing, which evokes memories of classic 70s Hammer Horror films, so beloved by Magenta keyboard player Rob Reed.

The ten-minute The White Witch film accompanies the third movement of the Magenta's latest album The White Witch - A Symphonic Trilogy, which was released in October.

Reed recently had his video of the track Willow’s Song included in a new Blu-ray release for the film The Wicker Man, which alongside the folklore classic Witchfinder General are among some his favourite movies.

“I’ve always loved making films and it’s something I plan to do more of in the future and this short movie will act as a trial run for a planned full length feature to accompany an upcoming project," says Reed. "My love of Hammer Horror goes back to my teens when me and my brother would stay up every weekend and watch the BBC ‘double bill’ of classic horror films.

"I’ve always wanted to create something in that style, and this album, being about witches, gave me the excuse I needed. It was an amazing experience, and working again along-side cameraman Andrew Lawson, I think we have managed to produce something rather special.”

The White Witch - A Symphonic Trilogy has been produced and mixed by Robert Reed .

