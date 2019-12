Benji and Joel Madden of Good Charlotte fame have released a video for their track We Are Done.

It’s taken from their upcoming album Welcome To California, due on September 21.

The siblings recently announced their project by saying: “The idea was not to hide behind a band name or genre, but to write some songs and find someone to help us deliver the truest picture of who we are musically.”

They describe We Are Done as “a soulful, 60s-inspired tune.”

The Madden Brothers: We Are Done