Madball pride at being Born Strong

Madball have released a video for their track Being Strong, featuring Walls Of Jericho vocalist Candace Puopolo.

It’s taken from ninth album Hardcore Lives, due next week via Nuclear Blast, also containing guest spots from Scott Vogel of Terror and Toby Morse of H2O.

Frontman Freddy Cricien recently said the album title was a way of “waving the flag” for the hardcore genre, adding: “I’ve always felt that we, as a ‘scene,’ had to scream just a little louder to be heard.

“But it’s not just about a cool catchphrase. It’s about that rebellious spirit that doesn’t give in. It’s about growing, evolving, and maintaining your integrity in the process. It’s for everyone and anyone with an open mind and heart.”

Tracklist

Intro 2. Hardcore Lives 3. The Balance 4. Doc Marten Stomp 5. DNA 6. True School (feat. Scott Vogel) 7. The Here And Now 8. Nothing To Me 9. My Armor (feat. Toby Morse) 10. Beacon Of Light 11. Born Strong (feat. Candace Puopolo) 12. Spirit 13. Mi Palabra 14. NBNC 15. For The Judged

Madball: Born Strong