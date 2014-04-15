Machine Head tease demo release

Machine Head have releases a brief clip from upcoming Record Store Day release Killers & Kings.

The 30-second audio teaser comes ahead of the launch of a 10-inch vinyl single for Record Store Day on Saturday, April 19.

It’s the title track of the band’s eighth album, which they’re working on now.

Mainman Robb Flynn recently explained how he used to prefer hearing demo versions of tracks to the final editions, saying: “I knew how to play every note of Pleasures Of The Flesh by Exodus two years before the record was out. I had Slayer’s Reign In Blood three months before it came out. I remember it still had the hi-hat counts starting the songs.

“My friends and I would debate the merits of each – the demo was always better! It’s so much cooler to hear it before the album is out, so we’re going to do that for you.”

Machine Head are currently embroiled in a legal battle with former bassist Adam Duce, who sued them for lost earnings and damaged reputation. They last week filed for his court action to be dismissed.

Machine Head: Killers & Kings clip