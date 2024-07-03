Watch Machine Head prove their might as festival headliners in this pro-shot video of their full Hellfest set

Pro-shot footage of Machine Head’s entire headline set at Hellfest has been published online.

The California groove metal champions’ show at the festival in Clisson, France, was live-streamed on June 28 and is now available to rewatch on Youtube until June 2025.

Machine Head played a career-spanning 90-minute set at the event, bringing out songs from every album except 2018’s controversial Catharsis, including such fan favourites as Davidian, Halo, Ten Ton Hammer, Locust and Darkness Within.

Watch the full show and see the complete setlist below.

The band were the second main-stage headliner of the weekend, preceded by Avenged Sevenfold on June 27 and followed by Metallica on June 29 and Foo Fighters on June 30.

Machine Head also recently headlined the main stage at Mystic Festival in Gdansk, Poland, and the second stage at Download Festival in Donington, UK.

Metal Hammer journalist Stephen Hill gave the Download performance a four-star review.

Hill wrote: “It all culminates in a spectacular Davidian, complete with more fire than Rammstein and Parkway Drive having a communal barbeque, and a gorgeous Halo, again with [singer/guitarist Robb] Flynn’s voice sounding as good as it has at any time in Machine Head’s career.

“The days when Machine Head were touted as potential main stage headliners may well be long gone, and the fairly modest turn out for their set is testament to that, but now they’re back on the festival scene, it would still take a brave band to want to follow them.”

Machine Head have two remaining shows scheduled for 2024.

They will play at the Inkcarceration festival in Mansfield, Ohio, on July 19, then at the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival in Worcester, Massachusetts, on September 21.

The band are touring to promote their 2022 album Of Kingdom And Crown.

Machine Head setlist: Hellfest, Clisson, France – June 28, 2024

Imperium

Ten Ton Hammer

Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate

Now We Die

Is There Anybody Out There?

Locust

No Gods, No Masters

Darkness Within

Bulldozer

From This Day

Davidian

Halo