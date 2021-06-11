Machine Head release blazing new song Become The Firestream

Machine Head have released a brand new three-track single, Arrows In Words From The Sky.

The stand-alone digital single features incendiary lead track Become The Firestorm, which sees frontman Robb Flynn raging against an unforgiving world.

It’s back with the old school-style Machine Head banger Rotten, plus the epic 10-minute Arrows In Words From The Sky.

Flynn cites the events of the last 18 months, including the pandemic and the death of his mother, as inspiration for the tracks.

“The lyrics to these songs took to me places inside I didn’t want to go, from the bile and negativity on Rotten, to nothing-will-beat-me-down fury of Become The Firestorm, to the title track Arrows... being one of the saddest songs I’ve ever written, yet somehow has the power to lift me up out of what was a very dark time in my life,” he says.

“My hope is that by sharing these dark experiences with the Head Cases of the world, it can save someone else out of that same dark place.”

Machine Head have released a string of stand-alone singles over the last two years, including 2019’s Do Or Die, and 2020’s Circle The Drain and Civil Unrest, the latter featuring the tracks Bulletproof and Jesse Leach collaboration Stop The Bleeding.