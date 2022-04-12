Machine Head announce anime-inspired album Of Kingdom And Crown, drop new song Choke On The Ashes Of Your Hate

Machine Head have announced their new album ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN and released first single CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE.

The typographically eccentric 13-track album is released on August 26, 2022. According to the band, it’s a concept album “set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red” and based around two rival characters, Ares and Eros, both of whom lose someone close to them and go on killing sprees as a result.

Machine Head mainman Robb Flynn says the album was influenced by the Japanese anime series Attack On Titan, which he was introduced to by his teenage sons.

“The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ guy - both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being,” says Flynn. “But make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil.”

Speaking to Metal Hammer recently, the frontman said the new material was heavier than anything the band had recorded in recent years.

“It’s fucking heavy, probably the heaviest we’ve been in a few albums,” he says. “I’ve been playing so much guitar recently; I do Electric Happy Hours every Friday and sometimes you play a song you haven’t played in 10, 20 years, or go through a whole album from top to bottom. When we toured Burn My Eyes, it took me back to where I was writing that music. I don’t think I can ever be in that place again lyrically, but riff-wise, I think that all spilled into this album.”

The band have also released CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE, the first single from the album.

The album will be available on 12 different vinyl formats, a deluxe vinyl box set with bonus tracks, CD in assorted types of packaging, plus multi-coloured cassette options.

Machine Head: CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE tracklisting

1. SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR

2. CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE

3. BECØME THE FIRESTØRM

4. ØVERDØSE

5. MY HANDS ARE EMPTY

6. UNHALLØWED

7. ASSIMILATE

8. KILL THY ENEMIES

9. NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS

10. BLØØDSHØT

11. RØTTEN

12. TERMINUS

13. ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY