Machine Head drop killer new track Unhallowed

Machine Head have dropped new single UNHALLØWED along with an accompanying live music video, which you can watch below. The song is taken from their 10th album ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN, that will be released on August 26 via Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings.

The 13-track album has a weighty concept, and is “set in a decimated futuristic wasteland where the sky is stained crimson red”. The story is based on two characters, Ares and Eros, who both suffer crippling loss and go on murderous rampages as a result.

Machine Head vocalist Robb Flynn says that the concept was partly inspired by an anime series called Attack On Titan.

“Thanks to my two teenage boys my family has become obsessed with this awesome Japanese anime series called Attack On Titan,” he says. “The album’s concept was loosely inspired by the series in the sense that in the storyline, there is no ‘good’ or ‘bad’ guy, both characters believe they’re doing the right thing as it applies to their being, but make no mistake, both are committing acts of pure atrocity and evil.”

(Image credit: Nuclear Blast/Imperium Recordings)

Flynn describes new single UNHALLØWED as “the beginning of a powerful shift of our story”, where the character Eros is "at a breaking point" and "drowning in the deepest depression of his life".

"An introspective narrative starts the song lyrically, which is a collaborative effort written by myself, Guitarist Wacław ‘Vogg’ Kiełtyka, and Bassist/Backing Vocalist Jared MacEachern and encapsulates the collective strength of this writing team," Flynn says.

“Anchored by an absolutely monstrous groove, the vocals melodically mirror the state of mind of Eros as he reels from the loss of his mother to a drug overdose and begins a slow downward spiral into madness. However, the culmination of the track infuses some much-needed light, but will it be enough?”

You can watch the video of the track below.

ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN can be preordered now and will be available on 16 different worldwide vinyl formats, deluxe vinyl box set, CDs, multi-colour cassettes, and a limited-edition Digipak with bonus tracks. CDs, Digipak, cassettes, and all digital formats will be available on Aug 26, and vinyl formats on Nov 25.

Machine Head: ØF KINGDØM AND CRØWN tracklisting

1. SLAUGHTER THE MARTYR

2. CHØKE ØN THE ASHES ØF YØUR HATE

3. BECØME THE FIRESTØRM

4. ØVERDØSE

5. MY HANDS ARE EMPTY

6. UNHALLØWED

7. ASSIMILATE

8. KILL THY ENEMIES

9. NØ GØDS, NØ MASTERS

10. BLØØDSHØT

11. RØTTEN

12. TERMINUS

13. ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY

14. EXTERØCEPTIØN*

15. ARRØWS IN WØRDS FRØM THE SKY (ACOUSTIC)*

*BONUS TRACKS on DIGIPAK and BOX SET edition.