Machine Head announce 2024 European festival appearances

Machine Head have been announced as headliners for Poland's Mystic Festival in 2024. Robb Flynn swore off festival appearances in 2014, admitting that the band were "burnt out on them".

But after a special secret set at Bloodstock 2022 and headline appearance at Graspop in 2023, it appears the band are pining for the fields of Europe again as they join previously announced headliner Bring Me The Horizon.

Held at Gdańsk Shipyard in Poland from June 5 - 8, Mystic Festival have already announced a number of bands for the 2024 programme including Bruce Dickinson, Satyricon, Lord Of The Lost and Ithaca.

2024 will also mark 25 years since the first edition of Mystic in 1999. At that point, the festival was a single-day event held in Kraków on October 9, headlined by black metal legends Emperor and featuring artists including Amorphis, God Dethroned and Skeptic.

After 12 years absence from 2007, the festival returned in 2019 as a multi-day event headlined by Slipknot and Sabaton respectively, and held at Tauron Arena in Kraków. The festival moved to Gdańsk Shipyard in 2021, but was unfortunately cancelled due to the pandemic. The 2023 edition of the festival was headlined by Ghost, Danzig and Gojira.

No details have been revealed yet on which day Machine Head will headline, but early bird four-day and VIP passes are already on sale. For more details, visit the official Mystic Festival website. Fans can also opt in for an installment plan on tickets to split the cost through eBilet.

Machine Head will kick off 2024 with the Slaughter The Martour in the US, starting in San Francisco on January 19 and featuring a line-up that includes Gates Of Hell, Orbit Culture and Fear Factory.

As well as Mystic Festival, Machine Head will also be playing Germany's Rock Am Ring/Rock im Park, Switzerland's Greenfield, Austria's Nova Rock and Copenhell in Denmark.

(Image credit: Mystic Festival)

Bands announced for Mystic Festival 2024 so far

Bring Me The Horizon

Machine Head

Accept

Asphyx

Biohazard

Blackgold

Bruce Dickinson

Endseeker

Graveyard

High On Fire

Humanity's Last Breath

Ithaca

Lamp Of Murmuur

Leprous

Life Of Agony

Lord Of The Lost

Mysticum

Orange Goblin

Sanguisugabogg

Satyricon

Suffocation

Thy Art Is Murder

Wayfarer