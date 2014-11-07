Machine Head ‘burnt out’ by festivals

Robb Flynn says Machine Head have refused every festival offer they’ve had for 2015 including Download and Sonisphere – because the band are “burnt out” by playing the events.

Instead, they’ll concentrate on their own headline shows, and aim to offer fans a full-value experience by performing without the aid of support acts.

Speaking ahead of the release of Bloodstone & Diamonds on Monday, Flynn says: “We’re really excited about the idea, playing longer sets, throwing in some deep cuts and just having our own world. Promoters seem really stoked about it – some have said it feels like an ‘event.’

“As it stands we’ve passed on a headline slot on Wacken, Soundwave in Australia, Download UK, Sonisphere UK, Knotfest, Hellfest and a plethora of others.

“In fact, we’ve made the decision not to do any festivals for the entire album cycle. We’ve been doing festivals since 1995 – we’re burnt out on them.”

Machine Head streamed the band’s eighth studio album in full earlier this week. Flynn says: “Reaction has been amazing and polarising; extremely positive on one end and surprisingly negative on another.

“But I love it. That’s what makes metal so great: people are passionate about it. They fuckin’ care, one way or another.”

Bloodstone & Diamonds is released on November 10 via Nuclear Blast. Machine Head tour the UK next month, without Devil You Know, who say they’ve been forced to pull out for business reasons. Machine Head are the cover stars of the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now.

Dec 06: London Roundhouse

Dec 07: London Roundhouse

Dec 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Dec 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 11: Plymouth Pavilions

Dec 13: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 14: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 16: Manchester Apollo

Dec 17: Nottingham Rock City

Dec 18: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 19: Dublin Academy