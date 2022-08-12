Machine Head just played a secret set at this year’s Bloodstock festival

A three-piece Machine Head surprised the UK’s Bloodstock festival with a secret mid-afternoon set in a packed tent

Machine Head playing live at the Bloodstock festival in 2022
Machine Head played a surprise set at the UK’s Bloodstock festival.

The Bay Area band performed an unannounced hour-long mid-afternoon set to a packed tent on the Sophie Lancaster Stage today (Friday August 12).

The band played several Machine Head classics, including Imperium, Ten Ton Hammer, I Am Hell, Killers And Kings, Halo and Aesthetics Of Hate, the latter dedicated to late Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell. They also played The Dagger from the Roadrunner United album, and two songs from upcoming Machine Head album Of Kingdom And Crown.

The band were playing as a three-piece, with current guitarist Wacław Kiełtyka absent.

At one point, Robb Flynn joked about playing a tent in the middle of the heatwave currently sweeping the UK: “I’m sweating like a prostitute in a church.”

Flynn also spotted a Ukranian flag in the audience, adding: “Fuck Putin.” The singer paid tribute to UK punk legends Discharge, who were playing immediately afterwards, calling them “one of the most legendary bands of all time.”

Machine Head’s new album Of Kingdom And Crown is released on August 26.

