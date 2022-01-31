Machine Gun Kelly teases Willow collaboration about falling "in love with an emo girl"

Machine Gun Kelly has teased a new collaboration with Willow [Smith] titled Cherry Red Lipstick.



Kelly, who is currently working on a new album, Born With Horns, previewed the song on TikTok. Whether the song will actually feature on the rapper-turned-pop-punker’s new album is unclear, but from what we've heard, it'll be a hit regardless.

In the video, the 31-year-old actor/musician lip-syncs to the camera, while wearing an ensemble that suggests he's just come back from raiding Hot Topic. He sings of a girl who, 'takes pics with a cherry red lipstick / Says she only dates guys with a big mmm.”

Then, as he launches into the chorus, which contains the lyrics 'I fell in love with an emo girl / I’m in love with an emo girl', Willow dances into view and sings along with MGK.

Kellz previously revealed that he’d been working with Willow, but said that the song they had worked on together was called Emo Prom.

Speaking of his upcoming album, the rapper-gone-rocker said that it would sound “more guitar-heavy” and feature "deeper" lyrics. The record's first single, Papercuts, was released last August.

Watch the preview of Cherry Red Lipstick below:

Willow released a single called Lipstick, recorded with MGK’s mentor Travis Barker, last year.