M. Shadows and David Draiman speak out against Florida's 'Don't Say Gay Bill'

Disturbed frontman David Draiman and Avenged Sevenfold's M. Shadows have taken to social media to voice their opposition to a controversial bill being placed before Florida law-makers which seeks to prohibit "classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in certain grade levels."



LGBTQ+ activists have labelled Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill the "Don't Say Gay Bill."

In a post on Twitter on March 10, David Draiman shared an article from the Miami Herald with coverage of protests against the bill, and commented, "This is fucking ridiculous. #GAYGAYGAYGAYGAYGAYGAY".

In a subsequent response to Draiman's tweet, M. Shadows wrote, "As a parent of a 7 and 9 year old they have asked about sex and used the word 'gay' in derogatory fashion. Kids are aware at this age so I feel the quicker we explain and show empathy for all people the better… including in school. (I read the full bill.)"







Although he has yet to state that he will sign the bill into law, Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis recently hit out at Disney after its CEO expressed "disappointment" with the bill: Disney chief executive, Bob Chapek told shareholders that the proposal is “yet another challenge to basic human rights.”



In an email, DeSantis wrote, “Disney is in far too deep with the communist party of China and has lost any moral authority to tell you what to do.”

In a March 4 news conference in Jacksonville, the Governor said, ""Right now, we see a lot of focus on the transgenderism, telling kids that they may be able to pick genders and all that. I don't think parents want that for these young kids."