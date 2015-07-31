M-Opus lose gear in van theft

M-Opus have reported that a van containing their instruments has been stolen in Ireland.

The vehicle was taken earlier this week in Ireland and the band think some of their gear could end up in the second-hand UK market.

Singer and keyboardist Jonathan Casey reports that his distinctive Telebration Fender Telecaster Cabronita is gone along with his Nord Stage 2 guitar.

A 24-channel Yamaha MGP Desk, DSR 115 speakers, a Yamaha Stagepas, mellotron and vintage synth are also missing, along with the organ’s program settings.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the items can contact the band at opushq@gmail.com.

Casey, guitarist Colin Sullivan and drummer Aran O’Malley released their debut album 1975 Tripttych in February.

Casey’s missing Telebration Fender Telecaster Cabronita