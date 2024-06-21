Lzzy Hale says new Halestorm album will be “weightier”, “heavier” and “different”

Halestorm singer/guitarist Lzzy Hale has offered an update on the band’s next album, calling it “weightier” and “heavier” than, and “different” from, 2022 predecessor Back From The Dead.
The musician made the admission in an interview with rock radio station Razor 94.7/104.7 (WZOR), where she also revealed Halestorm have been working with pop/country producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Take That, Zayn Malik).
“We’re really excited because we’re not going country or anything like that, or Americana,” Hale said (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).
“This is such a new – it’s got so much teeth, and it’s so different than what we just did with Back From The Dead, but in this almost weightier, heavier way. And the lyrics are – I’m tackling subjects I’ve never tackled before because I’m having the freedom to do so. So I’m very excited.”
Hale also spoke about the resistance Halestorm received for trying to work with Cobb.
“Everybody on our team was, like, ‘No, no, he’s too busy. That’s not you. He’s got this stuff going. He’s got, like, nine Grammys with Chris Stapleton. That’s not your scene,’” she said.
“Finally, our A&R guy at our label is, like, ‘Fine, I’ll reach out. Whatever. Just stop bugging me.’
“And so he reached out, and then he called me, like, the next day. He’s, like, ‘Hey, I heard back from Dave Cobb. And guess what? Not only does he absolutely know who you are, but he’s been wanting to make a record with you for, like, seven years. And he has a plan already of how he wants to do it.’”
Halestorm will tour North America this summer with I Prevail. See their full list of scheduled dates below.
The two bands recently released a collaborative single, Can U See Me In The Dark?, to promote the shows.
Hale spent May and early June fronting glam metal veterans Skid Row, filling in for former vocalist Erik Grönwall.
Following the final Skid Row x Lzzy Hale show, the singer said that she will not be joining the band full-time, despite receiving encouragement from musical figures as prominent as Jon Bon Jovi.
Halestorm and I Prevail US tour dates 2024
July 9 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 11 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
July 12 Back Waters Stage Dubuque, IA (No Halestorm)
July 13 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 15 Gilford, NH BankNH Pavilion
July 16 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion
July 18 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
July 21 Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
July 23 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 24 Scranton, PA Pavilion @ Montage Mountain
July 26 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 27 York, PA York Fair^
July 30 Mansfield, OH Inkcarceration
July 31 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug 1 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug 3 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Aug 4 Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater
Aug 6 Hartman Arena Wichita, KS (No I Prevail)
Aug 7 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug 8 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Aug 10 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
Aug 11 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 13 Denver, CO Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Aug 14 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Aug 16 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theater
Aug 17 Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort