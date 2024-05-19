Halestorm singer and guitarist Lzzy Hale has played her first shows fronting Skid Row, and the band have shared a video showing their pairing's debut performance of the 1989 hit 18 And Life.

Billed as Skid Row X Lzzy Hale, the show took place on Friday night at the 1200-capacity Walkers Bluff Casino and Resort in Carterville, IL, where 18 And Life arrived early in a set that opened with another hit, Slave To The Grind, a song Hale first sang with Skid Row's Dave "Snake" Sabo and Rachal Bolan at a charity show in Nashville in 2016.

The set also included early hits like I Remember You, Piece of Me, Big Guns and Monkey Business, as well as a cover of the Ramones' Psycho Therapy, and just two songs from the band's latest album, last year's Erik Grönwall-fronted The Gang's All Here. The band finished the set with another early classic, Youth Gone Wild, joined onstage by Halestorm guitarist Joe Hottinger.

Grönwall, who joined Skid Row in 2022, six months after finishing treatment for leukaemia, stepped down from the band amicably so that he could focus on his health. And while Hale's appointment was initially for just four shows, she has since hinted that she will "most likely" front Skid Row for more concerts.

Fan reaction to video of Hale's debut performances – her second show was at the Riverside Casino in Riverside, IA, on Saturday – has been overwhelmingly positive.

"She nailed it!" says MichelSilvaPersonal. "Perfect match!"

"Wow!" exclaims SixStringOverdose. "Wasn't expecting Lizzy to sound so good with Skid Row, honestly it's cool!"

"After 30 years or whatever, these guys finally do something right," adds DesertDweller1.

Hale's next shows with Skid Row are at the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, NV, on May 31, and at Hard Rock Live Sacramento in Wheatland, CA on June 1. Get tickets.