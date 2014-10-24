Lzzy Hale's online fans chats inspire her music

Lzzy Hale says much of the subject material on Halestorm's upcoming new album comes from conversations she's had on social media.

The singer says the fans she interacts with on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are “very inspiring and humbling” and some of their stories have made their way onto what will be the band’s third album.

Hale tells Loudwire: “A lot of these songs that came together were bits and pieces of conversations I’ve actually had on Twitter and Instagram and via Facebook with the few people that follow me.

“That sounds like, ‘Oh wow that’s so 2014 of you to say,’ but it’s really true. I definitely don’t get out much, we’ve been doing 14 hour days in the studio. I’ve been using social media and Twitter to have just some more in depth conversations with our Halestorm fans.

“They really open themselves up. They let me inside some of their thoughts and issues and it’s been very, very inspiring and humbling to be a part of somebody’s life like that. A lot of these subjects that we think are important and that they have definitely been brave enough to tell me have seeded their way into a lot of these stories.

“They’ve inspired me to be very unapologetic on this record. I’m just going to do what I’m going to do to sing and it’s gonna be called whatever the fuck I want. That’s what it is. It’s wonderful to have that kind of relationship with your fans, it really doesn’t feel like there’s too much of a hard line between who inspires who and who rocks whose world.”

She adds that the follow-up to 2012’s The Strange Case Of… will be out late this year or in early 2015, with a single due in the coming months.

She says: “We’re trying to nail down a date. As far as to give you a reference, we just got back two of the first mixes off of hopefully what will be our first single.

“So, you most likely will hear a new single fairly soon. As far as the actual release date, I’m not sure. We’re going to try and get it out before the end of the year or directly after, is what I’m hoping happens.”

Hale recently told how the band all still like teenagers, despite having matured as musicians in recent years.