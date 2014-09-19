Halestorm remain young at heart

Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale says while the band have evolved as they’ve grown, they still feel like 14-year-olds inside.

They are currently in the studio working on their as-yet-untitled third album, the follow-up to 2012’s A Strange Case Of… which is pencilled in for a late 2014/early 2015 release.

Hale tells Gearphoria: “We’ve definitely evolved. The one thing that has remained the same is that we’re all perpetually 14 year old inside, so we’re all very immature.

“That hasn’t changed much. But the animal or monster of Halestorm has gotten bigger, and obviously there’s more responsibility and a little more on the line. But for the most part we’ve continued to do what we’ve always done, which is chase after whatever gets us excited.”

Hale also reveals her pride at fronting the band and says it’s “mind boggling” to think they are still going strong 18 years after they formed.

She continues: “It blows my mind that not only are we making our third record, which is a feat in itself because so many bands never make it to this one, but it has been 18 years since my brother and I started Halestorm – it’s mind-boggling.”

The band recently posted pictures and videos of life in the recording studio on their Instagram page, which includes a clip of guitarist Joe Storm playing the opening chords of Pearl Jam’s Jeremy.