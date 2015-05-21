Lynyrd Skynyrd detail One More For The Fans DVD

Lynyrd Skynyrd have confirmed the DVD release of a show from last year that featured a host of special guests.

One More For The Fans saw the Southern rock veterans’s tracks performed by Gregg Allman, Cheap Trick, Peter Frampton, Warren Haynes and others at the Fox Theatre, Atlanta, in November.

The title is inspired by the band’s 1976 live album One More From The Road, which was also recorded at the Fox Theatre. Included in the set is a performance of Travelin’ Man that pairs current frontman Johnny Van Zant with his late brother Ronnie using archive recordings.

Skynyrd are also joined for a rendition of Sweet Home Alabama by all of the guests.

Guitarist Gary Rossington says: “Hearing all of these incredible musicians sing our songs was unforgettable. It was a really special night and I’m so happy our fans will now get to enjoy the show at home.”

The 2CD/DVD set is released on July 24.

Tracklist