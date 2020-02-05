Lynyrd Skynyrd biopic Street Survivors to premiere in Los Angeles

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s controversial biopic Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash will finally be released in 2020.

The movie will premiere on February 16 as part of the Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival in LA, before getting a wider American release in the spring.

Street Survivors tells the story of the plane crash that killed singer Ronnie Van Zant and five others, through the eyes of drummer Artimus Pyle, who worked as consultant on the project.

“This film’s story – my story – is not just about the plane crash but also about my personal relationship with the genius that was Ronnie Van Zant – whom I loved like a brother and still miss to this day,” said Pyle in a press release.

The film has been mired in development hell for several years. In 2017, production was blocked following a lawsuit from surviving original Skynyrd member Gary Rossington, Van Zant’s family, as well as the family of guitarist Steve Gaines and his sister, backing vocalist Cassie Gaines, who also died in the crash. The decision was overturned in 2018.

The current Lynyrd Skynyrd line-up headline the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair on Saturday July 18.