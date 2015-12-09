Luna Rossa issue 'wistful' Christmas song

Luna Rossa have released their first ever Christmas song – which the band describe as “an evocative and wistful look at the festive season.”

Christmastime was written by Panic Room Anne-Marie Helder and Jonathan Edwards for their side-project. It was recorded this month at Sonic One Studio in Wales.

Helder says: “2015 has been a tough year in a frightening and ever-changing world and there are just too many people out there who won’t be able to share in the simple joys of Christmas because of where their lives have taken them.

“Away from their homes, away from their families, and apart from their loved ones. But this isn’t a hard or cynical track, rather it’s a simple little song which is honest about life, and which I hope will speak to many people.”

Christmastime can be purchased via the band’s Bandcamp page for £1 and streamed below.

Luna Rossa’s final show of the year takes place at The Robin 2 in Nilston on December 13.

Luna Rossa’s second album Secrets & Lies was released last year.