Louder's Tracks Of The Week: New music from Paul McCartney, Code Orange, Bad Religion and more

Welcome, new music fans, to this week's selection of new musical finery. The last seven days have provided us with everything from political-charged anthems, surprise celebrity guest spots and a couple of new classics from old timers. But before we get cracking on all that, it's time to look back at the winners from last week's vote. Congrats to these three bands for grabbing the top spots:

3. Marilyn Manson - Cry Little Sister

2. Uriah Heep - Grazed By Heaven

1. Coltana - Bitter Sweet

So, who will win your vote this week? There's only one way to find out, and that's by checking out the tunes below. First, let's take a look back at last week's winning song.

Paul McCartney - Come On To Me

Macca's bacca! And with him he brings this upbeat number about the illicit joys of fornication, which is precisely what the world requires from a 76-year-old Knight Bachelor. Whatever you make of all that, this summery rocker proves that old dogs can indeed write new tunes. Taken from his new album Egypt Station, to be released on September 7, Macca says: "I liked the words ‘Egypt Station.’ It reminded me of the ‘album’ albums we used to make." So there you go.

Code Orange ft Corey Taylor - The Hunt

Not satisfied with netting a Grammy nomination and one of the most highly-rated metal albums of 2017, Pittsburgh noise-mongers Code Orange have roped in one of the biggest superstars in metal to help further their quest for global domination. Taken from their sneak-released new EP, The Hurt Will Go On, this track expands on their metallic hardcore template, adding in electronic and industrial flourishes as they go.

Bad Religion - The Kids Are Alt-Right

Since this song was released, Bad Religion have been getting a load of shit for writing a political song, being told to instead "stick to the music" – yawn – so let us just say this: quit whining, snowflakes – Bad Religion are a political band who have always written political songs. If you don't like it, don't listen – it's very simple. As for the music, this light and breezy summer pop punk anthem belies its more serious subject matter and is full of trademark Bad Religion-isms from times gone by.

Black Label Society - Trampled Down Below

If you want riffs, you got it, as guitar-slinging maestro Zakk Wylde and his band of hairy men deliver the video for new single Trampled Down Below, taken from latest album Grimmest Hits. Replete with flecks of Ozzy, hooks to make you bang your head and plenty of standard-issue Wylde noodling, this one will make you want to down a tinny and bang your head.

Gold Key

Last year, this Watford quartet released an uneasy, artful EP which marked them out as the year's ones to watch, with the band telling us: "“We’re a punk band in the purest sense of the term in the respect that we literally don’t give a fuck”. Now, they've gone and released something completely different. There's Manics in the vocals, Cap'n Jazz in the guitars, Silverchair in the tone, while the whole thing is topped off with choruses made for arena singalongs. Whatever, it works.

Lucifer - Dreamer

The latest track to be released from ex-The Oath singer Johanna Sadonis in her new guise as Lucifer, this song smashes together creepy occult vibes with stoner sounds and 70s classic rock fuzz. Topped off with Sadonis' powerhouse vocals, it's onto a winner. Sadonis says: "Dreamer was the first song Nicke and I wrote together,” while Nicke Andersson adds: “We got one horse, one cemetery and one band. That makes up for a pretty good video in my eyes."

Foxing - Slapstick

Taken from upcoming third album Nearer My God, this track – named after the Kurt Vonnegut novel of the same name – provides a calming slice of mellow indie-rock, and is said to be "a brazen commentary on what arrogance and ignorance can do to a person". Its video is based on the classic sci-fi movies of yore, with the band saying: "When you have five minutes to tell a story, the hows and whys of the narrative quickly become the most inconsequential elements – audiences are imaginative enough to fill in the backstory. What matters is that our two characters – who are clearly alone in the bunker – are friends who depend on each other for survival.”

LibraLibra - Tongues

Unsettling and challenging, this mish-mash of focussed alt-pop, tribal beats and furious vocal delivery brings something completely different to TOTW this week. It's probably best to let band leader Beth Cannon explain for herself: “Tongues is an amalgamation of frustration, anger and suffering. I can only hope that this song speaks to those who have been outcast and turned into a pariah, abused – having their sense of pride and being stripped completely bare, then left shamed within society. I hope this helps us unite and in turn I want this song to hit back hard, that it can give one the power and the urge to purge oneself of the shame forced upon us, that it can be embraced as a battle cry and help heal the soul.”

Delaire, The Liar - Guilt & Recourse

This extremely new London duo have been making waves on the underground music scene with new EP Not Punk Enough, combining a wealth of influences as they go – from early 00s dance-punk, to hints of post-hardcore (the singer sounds a lot like Cedric Bixler) and a healthy dose of modern emo. The band told Upset of their music: “The word ‘punk’ has many meanings, but as far as the title of this record goes it’s a comment on how difficult it can be to be sure of yourself in an ever-changing world. The EP is an expression of the frustration we keep internalised at the prospect of not being ‘good’ enough and, further, the damage we can inflict on others when we externalise those insecurities. We are so excited to share this music with everyone.”

LaFontaines - Up

Now then lads, we're in the height of summer, and do you know what that means? That's right, it means a reliable upswing in party music. This irresistible mix of rock, hip-hop, punk and pop has a high chance of making it onto your 'Summer BBQ' playlist. Enjoy.

Vote here!

Which of these tracks is this week's spiciest musical meatball? Cast your vote below.