LostAlone announce split

UK rockers LostAlone have announced they are to split at the end of the year.

They released third album Shapes Of Screams earlier this year via Graphite Records, which followed on from 2012’s I’m A UFO In This City and 2007 debut Say No To The World.

Now frontman and guitarist Steven Battelle, drummer Mark Gibson and bassist Alan Williamson are calling it a day due to events outwith their control.

They say in a statement: “This is not something we wanted to happen and not a decision we took lightly. But unfortunately events have transpired that make it impossible for us to continue the band we love.”

LostAlone’s final two live shows will take place later this year at London’s Barfly on December 18 and at The Venue in their hometown of Derby on December 19.

They add: “Hopefully we’ll see as many of you as possible at these final shows so we can say goodbye in person. It’s our sincerest hope that in our physical absence our music will be safe in your hands.”