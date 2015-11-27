Lost Society to release Braindead

Finnish thrash metal outfit Lost Society will release their third album Braindead on February 12 via Nuclear Blast.

Led by guitarist/vocalist Samy Elbanna, the follow-up to 2014’s Terror Hungry sees the band continue their trademark blend of speed anthems.

He says: “A lot has happened since the release of our second album; we’ve played loads of sick shows and we’ve definitely matured as songwriters and as musicians. We’re beyond stoked to announce our new album Braindead.

“This album truly shows what Lost Society is all about and it’s filled with the tightest, heaviest and most aggressive stuff we’ve ever done.”

Along with guitarist Arttu Lesonen, bassist Mirko Lehtinen and drummer Ossi Paananen, the singer adds the project offers multiple shades of thrash while the group stays true to itself.

He explains: “This album has the slowest songs and the fastest songs we’ve ever done and one thing is for sure: this will make you wanna go crazy!

“The album title itself is a portrayal of us in many ways. Braindead has come to be another way of saying Lost Society, and it came to us as a natural decision to make it the title for what we feel is the best material we have ever made.

Lost Society will support Slayer, Anthrax and At The Gates at the Hartwell Arena in Helsinki, Finland on December 7.