Lordi to release seven new albums: “I wanted to do 10” admits Mr Lordi

Lordi will release no fewer than seven new studio albums on November 26. And frontman Mr. Lordi admits that he was had originally hoped to release ten new albums, only to have that idea vetoed by the Finnish group’s record label.



The Lordiversity box set will be available on November 26 as seven CDs, or seven vinyl records. Each album will see the former Eurovision-winninig Finns tackle a different genre: hard rock, disco, progressive rock, heavy metal, AOR, thrash/speed metal and industrial metal.



The seven albums making up Lordiversity are:



Skelectric Dinosaur

SuperFlyTrap

The Masterbeast From The Moon

Abusement Park

Humanimals

Abracadaver

Spooky Sextravaganza Spectacular

“I think this is the first time any band released seven full-length studio albums at the same time,” band leader Mr. Lordi told French radio station 213Rock Harrag Melodica.



"In reality, what I wanted to do was to release 10 albums, and it was just the record label who said, 'Okay, that's too much. Seven is okay, but 10 is too much.' But the funny thing here is that we could have easily done the 10 albums — easily, with no problem. Because what we managed to do is we recorded the seven albums in nine months. So we could have easily done the 10."



"Without the corona, this wouldn't have been possible, obviously," Mr Lordi acknowledged. "Of course not."

You can listen to the full interview with Mr Lordi below: